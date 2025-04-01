RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Stefan Borgas Sells 5,598 Shares

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Borgas sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,065 ($39.60), for a total transaction of £171,578.70 ($221,677.91).

Stefan Borgas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

On Thursday, March 27th, Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.80), for a total value of £306,160.40 ($395,556.07).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

Shares of RHIM stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,020 ($39.02). 12,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,499.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,332.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 3,010 ($38.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,885 ($50.19).

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

About RHI Magnesita

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a €1.20 ($1.30) dividend. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.