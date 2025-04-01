CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 232,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $11,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 6,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,682,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 646,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CION traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 108,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,115. The company has a market cap of $555.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. CION Investment has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that CION Investment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

