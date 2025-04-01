Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Decreases By 21.9%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Highway Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

