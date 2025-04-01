Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

GRYP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 491,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gryphon Digital Mining news, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at $211,603.35. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie acquired 145,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $56,642.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,642.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

