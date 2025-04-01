Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Future (LON:FUTR) to “Hold”

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 733 ($9.47) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 752.50 ($9.72). 468,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,680. Future has a one year low of GBX 592 ($7.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.99). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 904.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 933.19. The company has a market cap of £814.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Future alerts:

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.