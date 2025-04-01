Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 92,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 699,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $90,232.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,069,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,337,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

