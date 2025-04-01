Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
IQI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,322. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
