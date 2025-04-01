Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IQI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,322. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.