The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

