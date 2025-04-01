iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,833,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,790,000 after buying an additional 407,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

