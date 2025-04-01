Analysts Set Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT at $103.75

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

BELFB stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 141,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 208,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

