Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,508,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.