Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Acquires $861,750.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.