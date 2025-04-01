Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 32,922 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,315.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,160,596.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,674 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $164,836.88.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 1.6 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 352,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $5,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

