Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.