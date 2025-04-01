Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 144.62 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £712.72 million, a PE ratio of -99.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.58) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.58) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

