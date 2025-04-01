Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Grows By 22.5%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 202,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Caesarstone Stock Performance
CSTE opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.10.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesarstone
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.