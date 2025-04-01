Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Increases By 35.4%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 308,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.2 days.
Xero Price Performance
Shares of XROLF opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. Xero has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $118.88.
About Xero
