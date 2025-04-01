Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VXF opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

