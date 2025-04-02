YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YPF opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

