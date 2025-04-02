Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,815 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 316,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 792,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

