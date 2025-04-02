Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Purchases 1,735 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,893.25. This represents a 11.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GAM opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
