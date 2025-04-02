Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Purchases 1,735 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,893.25. This represents a 11.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GAM opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 222,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.