RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $533,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

LEN opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

