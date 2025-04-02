Cynosure Group LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,866.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,826.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,991.73. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

