OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,085,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,826,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

