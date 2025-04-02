RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

