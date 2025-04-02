Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 212,986 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,056,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.09. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

