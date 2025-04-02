Cannell & Spears LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

