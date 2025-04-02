Blair William & Co. IL Sells 820 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $345.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.