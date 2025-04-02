Cannell & Spears LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nomura by 225.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

