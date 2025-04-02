B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,431 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMS opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.