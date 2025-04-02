B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock worth $100,413,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

