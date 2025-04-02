B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 250,550 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

HR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

