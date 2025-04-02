Cannell & Spears LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

GXO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

