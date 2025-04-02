B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 16,797 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kellanova by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $9,446,222.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,389,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,758,558.16. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,473,032. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

