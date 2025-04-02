B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 634,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 813.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after buying an additional 483,369 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

