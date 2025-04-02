CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.