Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRZE stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

