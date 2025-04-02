CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 239,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.