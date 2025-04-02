Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.1 days.
Cineplex Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.
Cineplex Company Profile
