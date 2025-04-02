O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 172,632 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172,632 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.