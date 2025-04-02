Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 350,961 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,961 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $260,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.92. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

