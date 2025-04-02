DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

