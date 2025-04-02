Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Rises By 30.4%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,352. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.