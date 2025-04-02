Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 8,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $150.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANG. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,420,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

