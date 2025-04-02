John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HPI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 25,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

