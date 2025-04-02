John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
HPI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 25,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $19.43.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
