Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 50,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,974. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

