Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Update

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $681.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $606.54 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

