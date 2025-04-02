Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,030. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

