Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,030. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.