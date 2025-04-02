Verastem (VSTM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/24/2025 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/24/2025 – Verastem had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Verastem had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $13.52.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Verastem
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,400,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $13,778,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $4,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
