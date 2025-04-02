FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:AEP Issued By Raymond James

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

CVE:AEP opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$69.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

